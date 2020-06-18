Billionaire Jeff Bezos is honoring Juneeteeth on Friday as a day of edification at Amazon.com and urging employees to attend “learnings opportunities,” to recognize the end of slavery in America.
- Key Words: ‘Slavery ended a long time ago, but racism didn’t,’ says Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos as he urges employees to cancel meetings on Juneteenth - June 18, 2020
