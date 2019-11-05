Key Words: Sondland says he told Ukraine that aid depended on the probe Trump wanted

The U.S. ambassador to the European Union said in amended testimony released Tuesday that he remembered telling a top Ukrainian official that U.S. aid to the country had a condition: announcing a probe sought by President Donald Trump.
