Key Words: Sondland says in impeachment testimony that Ukraine aid was tied to ‘quid pro quo’

European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland testifies that there was a “quid pro quo” tying U.S. aid to Ukraine in exchange for a promise to investigate the role of political rival Joe Biden and Democrats in the 2016 presidential election.
