Key Words: South Dakota emergency-room nurse says some patients insist COVID-19 isn’t real even as they’re dying from it

A South Dakota nurse took to Twitter on Sunday to highlight a tragic feature of the coronavirus pandemic, patients who rail against health-care workers because they don’t believe that COVID-19 is real.
