Economist and investor Mohamed El-Erian says last week’s stock-market plunge offers lots of trading opportunities for market pros, but long-term investors should stick to his admonition against buying the dip on expectations the global spread of COVID-19 will further weaken economic fundamentals.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Stock-market selloff now an ‘opportunity-filled environment’ for pro traders, but long-term investors should wait, says El-Erian - March 2, 2020
- As the stock market rallies, put protections on your investing portfolio - March 2, 2020
- IMF and World Bank pledge to help countries combat effects of virus outbreak - March 2, 2020