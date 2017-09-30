In a “Lunch With the FT” interview a half-decade ago, longtime Catalonian political leader Jordi Pujol revealed that the drive toward independence for his northeastern Spanish region, unlike similar pushes elsewhere in Europe and beyond, is not, in his mind, about ethnic nationalism. Rather, it’s about language and culture.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: October’s performance could decide if stocks have a great, or middling, run deep into 2018 - September 30, 2017
- Key Words: Sunday’s referendum on independence from Spain is not about ethnic nationalism: longtime Catalonian political leader - September 30, 2017
- NewsWatch: October could determine whether stocks have a great or middling move over the coming year - September 30, 2017