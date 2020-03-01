Stay home when you’re sick and wash your hands with soap more frequently. Those ‘everyday preventive actions’ are still the best way to protect yourself from coronavirus and other respiratory illness, according to the U.S. surgeon general.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Surgeon general wants you to stop buying masks to protect yourself from coronavirus: ‘They are NOT effective’ - March 1, 2020
- NewsWatch: ‘Once you really hate yourself, buy lower than you thought was possible’ — history suggests this approach pays off - March 1, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: Elliott Management nominates four Twitter directors in potential bid to oust Dorsey - March 1, 2020