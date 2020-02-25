Key Words: Suze Orman says investors should ‘rejoice’ at the Dow’s more-than-1,000-point tumble — here’s why

Suze Orman says investors should stay the course and explains why she thinks investors worried about their retirement savings after a historic downturn for the Dow Jones Industrial Average should welcome such selloffs.
