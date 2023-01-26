Financial guru Suze Orman thinks that most consumers are, or soon will be, facing dire straits, in an environment of higher interest rates and higher inflation.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Outside the Box: An absurd issue needs an absurd solution: Let’s mint a bazillion-dollar coin to end forever the Republicans’ farcical political theater over the debt ceiling - January 25, 2023
- The Wall Street Journal: Meta pays Buzzfeed nearly $10 million to generate content for Facebook, Instagram - January 25, 2023
- Key Words: Suze Orman says ‘most of America today has absolutely no money.’ Here’s where the guru is putting her funds. - January 25, 2023