In its annual 10-K report filed to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, T. Rowe Price laid out how its 2014 investment in the office-leasing startup ended up causing it “outsized headaches and disappointments.”
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- MarketWatch First Take: Nvidia shocks Wall Street with surging data-center sales - February 13, 2020
- Key Words: T. Rowe Price admits WeWork was ‘a terrible investment’ - February 13, 2020
- CannTrust submits marijuana license reinstatement filing, appoints CEO - February 13, 2020