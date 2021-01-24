According to Goldman Sachs Group’s prime brokerage, hedge funds increased their net exposure to megacaps in the technology sector at one of the fastest paces in recent years. This coming off a stretch where the “smart money” was unloading some of top names.
- The Wall Street Journal: China leapfrogs U.S. to become world’s No. 1 destination for foreign direct investment - January 24, 2021
- : ‘They are in this situation through no fault of their own’: Biden boosts food benefits for poor Americans - January 24, 2021
- Key Words: Tech’s ‘last hurrah?’ If hedge funds are any indication, it could be a big week for Apple, Amazon and other prominent megacaps - January 24, 2021