As mortgage rates and home prices stay elevated, the U.S. housing market has become too challenging for aspiring homeowners, according to one Fed President.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Yum China announces 2024 share buyback in U.S. and Hong Kong for $750 million - November 16, 2023
- Key Words: ‘The math all too often just doesn’t work’: Richmond Fed President on the trouble with U.S. housing market - November 16, 2023
- Bond Report: Ten-year Treasury yields dip to 4.5% as market sees zero chance of Fed hiking rates in next two meetings - November 16, 2023