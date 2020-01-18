Key Words: The odds aren’t in stock-market investors favor, says billionaire Howard Marks

Legendary investor Howard Marks likes to analyze probabilities and he’s determined that when it comes to the stock market, chances of healthy, future returns are falling, he said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.
