The sharp spikes in oil and metals prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have distracted investors from the long-lasting and more dangerous impact of food inflation, BlackRock founder Larry Fink warned Saturday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: “The one thing I worry about that we don’t talk enough about is food,” BlackRock’s Larry Fink says - July 16, 2022
- Retirement Weekly: What can I do with a Roth annuity? - July 16, 2022
- Outside the Box: REIT investors need better tools to judge climate change’s impact on real estate portfolios - July 16, 2022