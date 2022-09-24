Key Words: ‘The U.K. is behaving a bit like an emerging market turning itself into a submerging market,’ Larry Summers says

Former U.S. Treasury chief Larry Summers criticized U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss’s macroeconomic policies as ‘the worst … of any major country in a long time’ and warned they may cause the British pound to fall below parity with the U.S. dollar.

