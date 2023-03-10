Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Bob Iger says that while there’s nothing wrong with Marvel’s brand, the media giant may rely less on big-budget sequels as it looks to cut costs.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: There may be fewer Marvel sequels in Disney’s future, CEO Bob Iger says - March 9, 2023
- Help My Career: Imagine seeing your job position on LinkedIn — and it pays $32K to $90K more than you make - March 9, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Spotify’s new TikTok dance unlikely to immediately boost financials, analyst says. But others see profits — and price hikes — ahead - March 9, 2023