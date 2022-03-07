“We would assign an uncomfortably high 10% chance of a civilization-ending global nuclear war over the next 12 months,” said a team of BCA Research analysts.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: These analysts are remaining bullish despite rising risk of nuclear apocalypse - March 6, 2022
- The Wall Street Journal: U.S. says Russia is recruiting Syrians for urban-combat fighting in Ukraine - March 6, 2022
- U.S. oil prices soar Sunday, briefly punching above $130; Russia oil ban mulled - March 6, 2022