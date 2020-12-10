Key Words: ‘They tried the suburbs’ — Renters return to a more affordable Manhattan

A record drop in rents as landlords scramble to fill vacancies left by the pandemic outflow drove the strongest November in 12 years, according to the findings from Miller Samuel and Douglas Elliman.
