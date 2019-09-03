Key Words: This ‘catastrophe’ could be Trump’s downfall, Nobel-winning economist says

Robert Shiller explains in an editorial for the Guardian published on Monday how a downturn in the economy could be what finally marks the ruin of Donald Trump’s turbulent presidency.
