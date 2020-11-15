Donald Trump on Sunday tweeted his first tacit acknowledgment of former Vice President Joe Biden’s election victory, but continued to claim the democratic election was “rigged” and fraudulent without providing any evidence and after other agencies have deemed the voting process one of the most secure in U.S. history.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Trump acknowledges Biden presidential election win for first time—but ‘concedes nothing,’ repeats unfounded claim of ‘rigged’ vote - November 15, 2020
- Mutual Funds Weekly: These money and investing tips can help you set up for the stock market’s ‘Great Rotation’ to value from growth - November 14, 2020
- NewsWatch: There are six types of retirees — which are you? - November 14, 2020