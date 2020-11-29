“I was called by the biggest people saying congratulations, political people,” Trump told Fox News in his first interview since his electoral loss to Joe Biden. “It was 10 o’clock and you looked at the numbers and I’m sure you felt that way. This election was over.”
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Trump blames his loss on ‘big massive dumps’ — and is now reportedly planning to kick off a 2024 campaign during Biden’s inauguration - November 29, 2020
- Black Friday store traffic down 52% even as online retail sales hit record high - November 29, 2020
- Top party officials urge Georgia Republicans to stay unified ahead of key U.S. Senate runoffs - November 28, 2020