Key Words: Trump calls out ‘so-called rich guys’ speaking negatively about the stock market, alleges they are ‘betting big against it,’ as Dow falls 500 points

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday to express his displeasure with prominent investors delivering grim forecasts about the outlook for the economy and the stock market.
