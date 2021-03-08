In an interview broadcast Sunday night on “Axios on HBO,” the South Carolina Republican — who has continued to support Trump, even after blaming him for the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob — said the former president has a “dark side” and “some magic,” and he’s trying to “harness the magic.”
- Key Words: Trump could make GOP stronger, or ‘he also could destroy it,’ Graham says - March 7, 2021
- MarketWatch: U.S. on ‘tipping point of another surge,’ COVID-19 experts warn - March 7, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott marries Seattle school teacher - March 7, 2021