Key Words: Trump lost, and the 2020 election wasn’t stolen, group of prominent conservatives concludes after exhaustive study

Former President Trump has falsely claimed since Election Night — and arguably long before — that voter fraud marred his failed re-election bid. This group of legendary conservative judges, election-law experts and political practitioners put their heads together for what they hope is the definitive debunking.
