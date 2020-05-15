While health officials continue to stress the importance of testing as the key to controlling the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested testing is “overrated.”
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Trump says coronavirus testing ‘overrated,’ claims fewer cases if no testing - May 14, 2020
- Key Words: Elon Musk’s actions encourage ‘outrageous behavior’ and he needs to ‘grow up,’ says green-tech blogger - May 14, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: Nissan’s U.S. chief is latest exec to quit troubled auto maker - May 14, 2020