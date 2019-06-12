Key Words: Trump says he’d listen if foreigners offered dirt on opponents in 2020

Although he has repeatedly denied allegations of ties between Russia and his campaign in 2016, President Donald Trump said Wednesday that if he were offered damaging information on an opponent by a foreign government in the 2020 race, he’d probably accept it.
