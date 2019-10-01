Key Words: Trump suggested shooting migrants in the legs, spoke of gator-filled border moat: report

President Donald Trump suggested to his advisers earlier this year that soldiers should shoot migrants in the legs, and that the border wall should be electrified with spikes on top, and fortified with an alligator-infested moat, according to a new report.
