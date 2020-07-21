Key Words: Trump vs. Fauci: The president says, ‘He was wrong’; the doctor responds, ‘I don’t regret anything I said’

‘He’s a little bit of an alarmist,’ President Trump says of Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
