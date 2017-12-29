Key Words: Trump welcomes global warming to thaw out frigid eastern U.S., setting Twitter ablaze

With the National Weather Service releasing updated extreme winter advisories for much of the northeast and midwest U.S. — prompting preparations in New York for its coldest New Year’s Eve in nearly 60 years — President Donald Trump, on a golf vacation in Florida, said Thursday night that global warming sounded pretty good about right now.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- 5 predictions for robo advisers and digital advice in 2018 - December 29, 2017
- CryptoWatch: Watch out, bitcoin: Ripple coins march higher, threaten to overtake Ethereum - December 29, 2017
- Market Extra: Investor’s forecasts for inflation climb as copper, oil prices notch multiyear highs - December 29, 2017