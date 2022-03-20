Key Words: Trump’s actions on Jan. 6 were ‘supreme dereliction of duty,’ Rep. Liz Cheney says

Rep. Liz Cheney said Sunday that Donald Trump’s actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol siege amounted to a “supreme dereliction of duty,” and that the House committee investigating the insurrection may recommend “enhanced criminal penalties” for officials who failed to carry out their duties.
