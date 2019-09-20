Key Words: Twitter is having a field day with the #RudyGiulianiMeltdown

Rudy Giuliani, now President Trump’s personal attorney, got into a heated back-and-forth with CNN host Chris Cuomo on Thursday night where he denied, then admitted and then denied again that he asked Ukraine to investigate Biden on CNN, seconds after denying it.
