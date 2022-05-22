Key Words: U.S. economy ‘in a better position’ than most countries despite recession risk, Biden adviser says

President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser said Sunday that the risk of a recession can’t be dismissed, but that the U.S. is still doing well as compared with the rest of the world.
