A U.S. government shutdown would prevent the SEC from overseeing markets, as well as initial public offerings and issuance of new stocks and bonds.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: Military aid to Ukraine gives a shot in the arm to the U.S. economy - September 27, 2023
- Key Words: U.S. government shutdown would halt IPOs and market surveillance, SEC’s Gensler warns - September 27, 2023
- : The market ‘may be overpaying you’ on a 10-year Treasury, says Lloyd Blankfein - September 27, 2023