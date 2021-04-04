Key Words: U.S. likely won’t see ‘true’ fourth wave of COVID, but can’t ease prevention efforts yet, Gottlieb says

The U.S. is unlikely to face a “true” fourth wave of COVID-19 outbreaks, but the country should wait a few weeks longer before easing mitigation efforts, former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said Sunday.
