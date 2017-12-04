Key Words: Unrecognizable Republican John Anderson — Reagan and Carter’s independent rival in 1980 — has died

Independent candidate for president in 1980, John B. Anderson, who died Sunday at age 95, evolved as a politician: once a supporter of ultraconservative Sen. Barry Goldwater’s presidential bid in 1964, Anderson later was a champion of striking down racial discrimination in housing.
