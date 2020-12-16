Steve Schmidt is not just any Republican strategist but one of the most consequential of recent decades.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- What’s Worth Streaming: Here’s what’s coming to Hulu in January 2021 — and what’s leaving - December 16, 2020
- Key Words: Veteran Republican political strategist says the democratic party is the Democratic Party - December 16, 2020
- Nasdaq ends at record, S&P 500 narrowly misses closing high as Fed emphasizes 0% interest rates through 2023 - December 16, 2020