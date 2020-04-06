Key Words: Wall Street star money manager says S&P 500 could plunge to 1,500 in worst case, with coronavirus fallout lingering for years

Scott Minerd is looking for opportunities to dip his toes into the coronavirus-stricken market. However, you may not find him wading into equities soon if current market trends hold.
