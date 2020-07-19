Key Words: War of words between Trump and Fauci heats up. The president: ‘He was wrong.’ The doctor: ‘I think I’m pretty effective’

‘Well, I don’t know that he’s a leaker. He’s a little bit of an alarmist,’ President Trump said of Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
