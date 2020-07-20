Key Words: Warren Buffett is ‘willing to look like an idiot in the short term,’ according to ‘Wall Street’s biggest influencer’

Barstool Sports founder and mouthy trader Dave Portnoy got plenty of heat last month for calling Warren Buffett an “idiot” after the Berkshire boss, in an untimely misfire, unloaded his airline stocks and missed out on a big rebound in the beaten-down sector. According to Shane Parrish of the popular Farnam Street blog, that’s all part of the plan:

Read Full Story