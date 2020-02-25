Key Words: Watch CNN’s Jim Acosta tangle with President Trump over who lies more

CNN’s chief White House correspondent asked the president in New Delhi, India if he would pledge to reject foreign interference in the 2020 election. But, as one might expect, it quickly turned nasty.
