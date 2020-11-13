Key Words: Watch: Obama says ‘humoring’ Trump’s unproven election fraud claims is ‘a dangerous path’ for democracy 

Former President Obama isn’t surprised that President Donald Trump has refused to concede the presidential race. He discusses his new memoir and the election results on ‘60 Minutes’ this Sunday
