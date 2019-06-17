Key Words: Watch Trump tell his chief of staff to leave for coughing during interview

Note to White House staffers: Don’t cough when the president is trying to explain how “much, much bigger” and “phenomenal” and “fantastic” his financial statement is. Take it from Mick Mulvaney, who found out the hard way.
