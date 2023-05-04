Billionaire investor Bill Ackman warns about the regional banking system and advocates for a guaranteed deposits system, again.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: ‘We are running out of time to fix this problem’ — Bill Ackman’s latest warning on regional banks - May 4, 2023
- Movers & Shakers: PacWest slump tanks banks but investors are thirsty for Lemonade, and other big movers premarket - May 4, 2023
- U.S. stock futures point to steady start even with PacWest turmoil - May 4, 2023