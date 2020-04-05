Key Words: ‘We are so lucky to have you!’ Queen Elizabeth cheered for her call to remain ‘united’ amid coronavirus pandemic

In only the fifth televised address of her 68-year reign, the queen offered some reassurance and urged resolve as the coronavirus continues to spread in the United Kingdom and around the world.
