Key Words: ‘We do not know what happens when you voluntarily shutdown substantial portion of society’ Buffett says, but he remains ‘convinced…nothing can basically stop America’

Warren Buffett chose to use his annual shareholder meeting, typically an extravaganza that brings nearly 20,000 people flocking to Berkshire Hathaway’s headquarters in Omaha, Neb., as a history lesson on American resilience.
