Key Words: ‘We have multiple paths. We control them all. … POTUS must start second term now’: Donald Trump Jr. texts to Mark Meadows just two days after Election Day 2020

The text messages were reportedly turned over by Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, to the House select committee investigating events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, siege on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump .

Read Full Story