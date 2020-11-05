Key Words: We need hundreds of billions of dollars a month in relief ‘to make life tolerable,’ Nobel Prize-winning economist says

Paul Krugman makes the case for the U.S. government to potentially spend hundreds of billions of dollars a month to keep the economy float as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage.
