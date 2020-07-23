Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says that a stable U.S. dollar is the goal of the Trump administration, while, separately, noting that some froth was percolating in the stock market that has surged since its coronavirus lows in late March
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: ‘We want a stable dollar,’ says U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: ‘It is the reserve currency of the world and we’re going to protect that’ - July 23, 2020
- Stocks open lower as jobless claims rise, with all eyes on Senate stimulus talks - July 23, 2020
- Ocasio-Cortez to speak on House floor following confontation with Republican Yoho - July 23, 2020