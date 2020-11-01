“All the stars are aligned in the wrong place as you go into the fall and winter season, with people congregating at home indoors. You could not possibly be positioned more poorly,” Fauci tells the Washington Post.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: ‘We’re in for a whole lot of hurt,’ Fauci says, warning U.S. needs ‘abrupt change’ to avoid winter coronavirus disaster - November 1, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: Biden leads Trump by 10 percentage points in latest national poll - November 1, 2020
- : Top Biden adviser sees ‘reasonable chance’ results of election will be known by Wednesday - November 1, 2020