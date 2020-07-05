Key Words: ‘We’re in your house… let’s go!’ Hundreds of heavily armed militia protest Confederate carving in Georgia

Protesters marched through Georgia’s Stone Mountain Park and called for the removal of a sculpture depicting Gen. Robert E. Lee, Confederate President Jefferson Davis and Gen. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson.
